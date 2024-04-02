Carmichael putting this on the show left many who saw it online wondering what exactly the back story was. Here’s what to know.

Screaming at this clip of Jerrod Carmichael telling Tyler the Creator how he had feelings for him and Tyler ordering food in the middle of their discussion about him avoiding it pic.twitter.com/QyvCsXg4X1

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had his new TV show premiere over the weekend. Since then, a clip of him confessing his feelings to Tyler The Creator has gone viral. “You laughed and called me a stupid b*tch,” Carmichael jokingly said in the scene.

What Happened Between Jerrod Carmichael & Tyler The Creator?

During the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, he revealed that he developed feelings for Tyler The Creator and decided to text him about it, according To Entertainment Weekly. Carmichael also invited him to possibly be his date to the 2022 Emmy Awards, but he was busy.

“I fell in love with my best friend. 1 out of 10, don’t recommend,” Carmichael told the audience in one of the show’s clips. “I knew I had to tell him. Things started getting kind of weird between us. I had these feelings… so I texted him.”

“I remember saying, ‘I know you didn’t ask for this, but somewhere down the line I developed feelings for you and I don’t know what to do with that,'” he added. “Then I immediately turned my phone off and went into therapy.”

This text conversation led to Carmichael asking Tyler to sit down and talk about how their friendship turned awkward after that.

