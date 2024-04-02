jerrod carmichael
Getty Image
Music

What Happened Between Jerrod Carmichael And Tyler The Creator?

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had his new TV show premiere over the weekend. Since then, a clip of him confessing his feelings to Tyler The Creator has gone viral. “You laughed and called me a stupid b*tch,” Carmichael jokingly said in the scene.

Carmichael putting this on the show left many who saw it online wondering what exactly the back story was. Here’s what to know.

What Happened Between Jerrod Carmichael & Tyler The Creator?

During the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, he revealed that he developed feelings for Tyler The Creator and decided to text him about it, according To Entertainment Weekly. Carmichael also invited him to possibly be his date to the 2022 Emmy Awards, but he was busy.

“I fell in love with my best friend. 1 out of 10, don’t recommend,” Carmichael told the audience in one of the show’s clips. “I knew I had to tell him. Things started getting kind of weird between us. I had these feelings… so I texted him.”

“I remember saying, ‘I know you didn’t ask for this, but somewhere down the line I developed feelings for you and I don’t know what to do with that,'” he added. “Then I immediately turned my phone off and went into therapy.”

This text conversation led to Carmichael asking Tyler to sit down and talk about how their friendship turned awkward after that.

Check out the clip above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×