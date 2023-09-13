What Is In Dunkin’ Donuts’ Ice Spice Munchkins Drink?

In a wide-open textbook layup of a corporate sponsorship, Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with Ice Spice for a new drink playing off the rapper’s massive popularity and her much-debated fanbase name. The Munchkins — named after Ice Spice’s breakout single “Munch” — now have their own name-brand beverage, which Dunkin’ promoted with a hilarious commercial starring brand ambassador Ben Affleck, the rapper herself, and some good, old-fashioned generation gap humor (Affleck references Vanilla Ice, who the 23-year-old Ice Spice is young enough to potentially have never heard of).

But, what’s actually IN the Munchkin Drink? Given the season of its release and the associations with “spice,” it seems safe to assume it’s going to have something to do with the autumn favorite, pumpkin spice, but what else is going into it? Thanks to the brand’s PR — and some Instagram sleuthing by invested fans — we know the frozen drink’s recipe. It starts with Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee and something called Pumpkin Munchkins, which according to a purported recipe card are apparently “donut hole treats.” The drink is blended with a caramel drizzle inside, then topped with whipped cream and another caramel drizzle for that extra flourish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw7-OsNLQzW/

The drink will be available for a limited time — from September 13 to October 31, according to the above post — at which point, things will presumably switch up for peppermint mocha for Christmastime. This year went by in a blur, truly.

You can check out the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink commercial above.