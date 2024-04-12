At the time this post was published, the first weekend of Coachella 2024 is mere hours away from kicking off. For those attending Day 1 of the big event, an important piece of information to know is when the festival actually starts, so you don’t show up too early and have to wait, or show up too late and miss something that would have been cool to see or do.
So, here’s what to know about the start of the Coachella schedule for Friday, April 12.
What Time Does Coachella 2024 Start On Friday?
According to the official schedule from the Coachella website, the gates to get into the festival open at 1 p.m. PT. So, don’t expect to show up any earlier than that and start roaming the fest grounds.
As for when the artists start performing, Doom Dave and Keyspan will open the day with their performances right when the gates open at 1. The first artist to take the main Coachella Stage will be Record Safari at 3:40.
Leading the Coachella 2024 lineup for Day 1 are Lana Del Rey, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Justice, Deftones, Suki Waterhouse, Hatsune Miku, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, Tinashe, Faye Webster, The Japanese House, Bizarrap, and Skepta.