What Songs Can You Expect Lana Del Rey To Perform At Coachella 2024?

Lana Del Rey is headlining Coachella this weekend, with many fans flocking to the California desert solely to see her perform. Considering she has released several albums since she last played the festival a decade ago in 2014, it raises questions about what her setlist will look like.

According to setlist.fm, Del Rey’s most recent show was the final date of her 2023 tour in Charleston, West Virginia. While there, she played a mix from her discography, with the most songs being pulled from Born To Die and her 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard.

During Del Rey’s first Coachella set, she only played 11 songs and there were no special guests. However, this time around, it will be longer and there are chances for her to bring out any collaborators like Jon Batiste, The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, Tommy Genesis, Father John Misty, and more.

Continue scrolling to see Del Rey’s setlist from Charleston for an idea of what songs to expect.