After a successful run nationwide. HeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 reaches an end on Saturday, December 16, in Miami, at the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The artists slated to end off the festival are Nicki Minaj , Marshmello , AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris , LANY, David Kushner, Paul Russell, and Uproxx cover star Kaliii . With so many acts playing on the bill, concertgoers are no doubt curious about the estimated run time of the show.

What Time Does iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Miami Start?

On iHeartRadio’s website, the company listed the official start time for Jingle Ball Miami at 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, the landing page does not outline the set times for each performer. Nicki Minaj and Marshmello will respectfully serve as the event’s co-headliners. During Nicki’s Atlanta appearance, she closed the show out. This could also be the case for Miami.

On Amerant Bank Arena’s event page, the venue recommends that ticketholders arrive at least 60 to 90 minutes before the promoted start time to ensure they are seated in time for the first performer. In other words plan to show up between 6pm and 6:30.

Next week, ABC has plans to air an edited version of several 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball sets on Thursday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Find more information here.