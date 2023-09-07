What Time Does Lil Baby Go On Stage For The ‘It’s Only Us Tour?’

Despite experiencing some early hiccups with canceled shows and opening acts dipping out, Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour continues this month, with the final third leg beginning tonight in Memphis.

Fans planning on checking out the remaining eight shows may be wondering what time Lil Baby goes on stage thanks to The Kid Laroi dropping out of the schedule. In fact, that question was asked recently on Reddit, with the consensus among the commenters putting his entrance around 9:30 pm. That leaves each of the four openers around two and a half hours between them, with one Redditor noting that GloRilla, the final opener, hits the stage around 8:30 pm.

Over the course of Baby’s set, he’s been performing songs from across his discography, with only three songs coming from the tour’s namesake album. The only It’s Only Us songs he performs are: “California Breeze,” “Heyy,” and “In A Minute.” Meanwhile, he performs six tracks from his fan-favorite 2020 album My Turn, and 14 from singles or features. You can see the remaining show dates below.

09/07 — Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum *

09/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/11 –Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/22 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

* – No GloRilla