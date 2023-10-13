Just over a year after Bad Bunny dropped his critically acclaimed album, Un Verano Sin Ti, the Puerto Rican superstar is back with his fifth studio album. Tonight (October 13), Bad Bunny will drop his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana , which boasts 22 tracks. Equally as momentous as Bad Bunny are his fans, who are hotly anticipating the album. Many of his fans can’t wait to stream Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana the moment it hits streaming platforms.

Here’s when Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana comes out on Spotify

As Spotify is the biggest music streaming platform in the world, it’s safe to assume that this is where a bulk of the streams will come from. That said, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is expected to drop on Spotify at midnight EST. In central time zones, fans can expect the album around 11 p.m., and around 9 p.m. for Pacific time zones.

Though the album is arriving with little promotion, Spotify was one of the first platforms to tease Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana. Last weekend, Spotify shared an image with a tracklist, on which, all of the tracks were listed as “FIRE” with a fire emoji.