It looks like this will be a very fortunate Friday the 13th for Bad Bunny fans. Earlier this week, the Puerto Rican rapper/singer announced he is dropping his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana >. While this phrase means “Nobody knows what is going to happen tomorrow,” fans are waiting on bated breath for the album drop.

Here’s what time will Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana come out

Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is expected to arrive on digital streaming platforms at midnight EST. In central time zones, the project will arrive at 11 p.m., and in Pacific time zones, the album will arrive at 9 p.m.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana comes with very little promotion. This past summer, Bad Bunny released “Where She Goes,” a dembow and Jersey Club-inspired track, which was accompanied by a star-studded music video, as well as another song called “Un Preview.”

Bad Bunny cleared his Instagram page, and then uploaded a cinematic trailer for the album to his account.

At the time of writing, none of the album’s 22 revealed tracks show any sort of vocal collaborations. Collaborations may be revealed upon the album’s drop, or there’s a possibility that we may get a solo Bad Bunny album.