‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Issued A Hilarious Response To AI Music’s Eligibility At The Grammys

In the past, the Grammys have received pushback for not keeping up with music’s growing genres. The coveted annual award ceremony has been looking to be more inclusive, announcing new categories, adjustments, and expanding eligibility requirements. But they made one decision that makes them technically less inclusive: Music generated solely by AI is excluded from being nominated. That prompted a joke from the one and only ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.

Yankovic posted a headline from USA Today that read “Grammys exclude AI from winning awards: Only ‘human creators’ eligible.” The musician captioned it with some fun wordplay, writing, “Ugh. I keep telling them… I AM human!!!”

Fans chimed underneath the post with jokes of their own.

One person replied, “Hear me out, AI Yankovic, and you sing with Siri.”

“Well, considering you. Some people have wondered if you’re not an alien in disguise,” added another.

In an attempt to make the musician feel better, one person ensured that the ‘Al’ referred to in the story was him but rather someone else, writing, “Don’t worry. Clearly, they were discussing TV’s Al Molinaro from ‘Happy Days.'”

Ironically enough ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic has a total of five Grammy wins with a total of 16 nominations overall.

