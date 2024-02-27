When Do 21 Savage’s ‘American Dream’ Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Now that 21 Savage has wrapped up his homecoming concerts overseas, the Atlanta (by way of London) rapper turns his sights a little closer to home for his first headlining tour in over five years — which is fitting, considering his new album is called American Dream. The American Dream tour will start in May and be supported by fellow A-Town MC JID, as well as Nardo Wick, and Savage’s artist 21 Lil Harold.

You can buy tickets for 21’s tour beginning February 28 at 10 am local time if you’re signed up for artist updates. If not, general ticket sales for the tour start March 1. You can find more info at Live Nation. Check out the full list of dates below.

21 Savage 2024 Tour Dates: American Dream Tour

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

05/05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

05/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

05/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

05/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

06/05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival*

06/09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre