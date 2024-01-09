When Do Bonnaroo 2024 Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

Bonnaroo Festival has announced its 2024 lineup featuring headliners Pretty Lights and Fisher, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fred Again… With the festival billed for the weekend of June 13-16, fans might be wondering when they can get their tickets.
If fans really want to be ahead of the curve, the presale begins on January 11 at 10 a.m. CT. Visit bonnaroo.com/tickets for more information. The general sale will follow, and sites like SeatGeek and VividSeats will likely have resale tickets up to the festival dates.
Who Is Headlining Bonnaroo 2024?
Pretty Lights, Fisher, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fred Again.. are billed as the headliners for Bonnaroo 2024.
How Much Are Tickets For Bonnaroo 2024?
4-Day General Admission for Bonnaroo 2023 started at $420; you can likely expect tickets for the 2024 edition to be somewhere in this price range.
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Thursday, June 13
Pretty Lights
Fisher
BigXthaPlug
Disco Lines
Durand Bernarr
Eggy
Geese
Gwar
The Heavy Heavy
HoneyLuv
it’s murph
Matt Maltese
Medium Build
Michigander
Militarie Gun
Nation of Language
Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive
Ocie Elliott
Oliver Heldens
Róisín Murphy
Say She She
Sid Sriram
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Friday, June 14
Post Malone
Maggie Rogers
Khruangbin
Seven Lions
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Dominic Fike
Lizzy McAlpine
Interpol
T-Pain
Svdden Death
TV Girl
Gary Clark Jr.
The Mars Volta
Faye Webster
Key Glock
Thundercat
Lovejoy
ISOxo
Grouplove
David Kushner
The Japanese House
Dr. Fresch
49 Winchester
MIKE
Larkin Poe
Shy FX
Bonny Light Horseman
Baby Queen
Mdou Moctar
Jessica Audiffred
Half Moon Run
Hamdi
LYNY
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Saturday, June 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Cage The Elephant
Melanie Martinez
Cigarettes After Sex
Diplo
Jon Batiste
Reneé Rapp
Parcels
Idles
Brittany Howard
Sean Paul
Knock2
Ethel Cain
Gregory Alan Isakov
The Teskey Brothers
BADBADNOTGOOD
Teezo Touchdown
Whyte Fang
Bakar
d4vd
The Maine
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
Kasablanca
Neil Frances
Tanner Usrey
Ryan Beatty
MIKE
Trousdale
Vandelux
LOVRA
Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam
Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Sunday, June 16
Fred Again..
Megan Thee Stallion
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Two Friends
Carly Rae Jepsen
Joey Badass
Goth Babe
Galantis
Taking Back Sunday
Ashnikko
Four Tet
Charles Wesley Godwin
Milky Chance
Chappell Roan
Greensky Bluegrass
The Garden
Yves Tumor
The Beaches
Jake Wesley Rogers
S.G. Goodman
Libianca
TSHA
Irreversible Entanglements
Armand Hammer
Veggi
