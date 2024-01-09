When Do Bonnaroo 2024 Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

Bonnaroo Festival has announced its 2024 lineup featuring headliners Pretty Lights and Fisher, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fred Again… With the festival billed for the weekend of June 13-16, fans might be wondering when they can get their tickets. If fans really want to be ahead of the curve, the presale begins on January 11 at 10 a.m. CT. Visit bonnaroo.com/tickets for more information. The general sale will follow, and sites like SeatGeek and VividSeats will likely have resale tickets up to the festival dates.

Who Is Headlining Bonnaroo 2024? Pretty Lights, Fisher, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fred Again.. are billed as the headliners for Bonnaroo 2024. How Much Are Tickets For Bonnaroo 2024? 4-Day General Admission for Bonnaroo 2023 started at $420; you can likely expect tickets for the 2024 edition to be somewhere in this price range.

Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Thursday, June 13 Pretty Lights

Fisher

BigXthaPlug

Disco Lines

Durand Bernarr

Eggy

Geese

Gwar

The Heavy Heavy

HoneyLuv

it’s murph

Matt Maltese

Medium Build

Michigander

Militarie Gun

Nation of Language

Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive

Ocie Elliott

Oliver Heldens

Róisín Murphy

Say She She

Sid Sriram Bonnaroo 2024 lineup for Friday, June 14 Post Malone

Maggie Rogers

Khruangbin

Seven Lions

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Dominic Fike

Lizzy McAlpine

Interpol

T-Pain

Svdden Death

TV Girl

Gary Clark Jr.

The Mars Volta

Faye Webster

Key Glock

Thundercat

Lovejoy

ISOxo

Grouplove

David Kushner

The Japanese House

Dr. Fresch

49 Winchester

MIKE

Larkin Poe

Shy FX

Bonny Light Horseman

Baby Queen

Mdou Moctar

Jessica Audiffred

Half Moon Run

Hamdi

LYNY