When Do Broccoli City Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

Broccoli City Festival is back in a big way in 2024, announcing a revamped, two-day lineup and promising to “reimagine” the festival experience at Washington, D.C.’s Audi Field this July 27-28.

In addition to headliners Megan Thee Stallion and Gunna, this year’s fest will feature Lil Yachty, PartyNextDoor, Kaytranada, Victoria Monet, Key Glock, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown, Fridayy, Veeze, Amaarae, Jordan Ward, Skilla Baby, Baby Tate, Ryan Trey, and ChloTheGod, as well as “Live Experiences” like TrapSoul Karaoke with Bryson Tiller, Soulection, Coco Butter, and Everyday People parties, Test Your Game with Duke Dennis, and HoeDown with Tanner Adell (of “Buckle Bunny” fame).

Presale tickets for festival are already available using code EATGOOD24, and tickets can be purchased via Klarna layaway plans. General admission and VIP Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 am ET. You can visit the festival’s official website for details and information.

2024 will be the festival’s first year at Audi Field. Co-founder Marcus Allen said of the move in a press release, “We’re reimagining the festival experience by moving to the state-of-the-art Audi Field in the Navy Yard community, featuring award-show-like live programming and interactive fan experiences. We’re setting a new standard, providing attendees an immersive blend of entertainment, technology, and fan engagement.”

