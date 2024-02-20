When Do Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Peso Pluma, one of the most-viewed artists of 2023, has announced his Exodo Tour, which will take him across the US, Canada, and Mexico from May to October.
If you’re looking for tickets, you can get them beginning Wednesday, February 21 if you have a Citi card. If not, Live Nation’s presale begins on Thursday, February 22. If that STILL doesn’t work for you, the general sale begins on Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time. You can find more info here.
Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour dates
05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival
05/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/09 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball**
06/10 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/21- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/23- Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/26- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Arena
07/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/30- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/06 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
08/09 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/10 – Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest
08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/03 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
09/07 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/11 – Montville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena