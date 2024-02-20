When Do Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Peso Pluma, one of the most-viewed artists of 2023, has announced his Exodo Tour, which will take him across the US, Canada, and Mexico from May to October.

If you’re looking for tickets, you can get them beginning Wednesday, February 21 if you have a Citi card. If not, Live Nation’s presale begins on Thursday, February 22. If that STILL doesn’t work for you, the general sale begins on Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time. You can find more info here.

Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour dates

05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival

05/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

06/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/09 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball**

06/10 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/21- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/23- Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/26- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Arena

07/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/30- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/06 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

08/09 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/10 – Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/03 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

09/07 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/11 – Montville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena