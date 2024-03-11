When Do Russ’ ‘It Was You All Along’ Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

After canceling his last tour in 2022, former Uproxx cover star Russ has got his head on straight and is heading back out on the road for the It Was You All Along tour with 6lack and Melii. The Atlanta/New Jersey rapper announced the tour with a tongue-in-cheek trailer making fun of the toxic culture on YouTube.

In it, he makes subtle references to the reasons he might have canceled that last tour, reasons he’s apparently addressed, judging from his recent musical output. So, getting tickets to this tour seems like it’ll be a safe bet — when are those tickets available to purchase?

Tickets for the It Was You All Along Tour are curently on presale, with the general sale scheduled to begin on Friday, March 15, at 10 am local time. There will be additional presales throughout the week, as well. You can find more information here.

See below for the tour dates and watch the cheeky trailer above.

05/31 –- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 –- Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/06 –- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

06/08 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

06/13 –- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/15 –- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/21 –- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/23 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/25 –- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/28 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center