Future and Metro Boomin have announced their tour after releasing a pair of fan-pleasing projects, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. The We Trust You tour is set to begin in late July and continue until early September, with tickets going on sale on Friday, April 19 at 10 am local time. Before that, a presale for Cash App cardholders will be held on Wednesday, April 17. You can see the full schedule of tour dates below and find more information here.
Future And Metro Boomin’s 2024 Tour Dates: We Trust You Tour
07/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
07/31 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/17 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
08/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/25 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/04 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena