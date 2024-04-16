Future and Metro Boomin have announced their tour after releasing a pair of fan-pleasing projects, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. The We Trust You tour is set to begin in late July and continue until early September, with tickets going on sale on Friday, April 19 at 10 am local time. Before that, a presale for Cash App cardholders will be held on Wednesday, April 17. You can see the full schedule of tour dates below and find more information here.

Future And Metro Boomin’s 2024 Tour Dates: We Trust You Tour

07/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

07/31 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/17 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

08/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/25 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

09/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/04 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena