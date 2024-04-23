When Do Tickets For Outside Lands 2024 Go On Sale?

With Outside Lands Festival returning to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 9-11, you might be wondering when tickets for the festival go on sale. With a lineup headlined by The Killers, Sturgill Simpson, and Tyler The Creator and featuring a country set from Post Malone, those tickets will definitely be in high demand, so being ready to grab them as soon as they’re available would be a good strategy.

Tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow, April 24 at 10 AM PT. 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees. Payment Plans are available for 3-Day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets. Put $99 down for GA, $159 down for GA+ or $199 down for VIP.

You can buy tickets at sfoutsidelands.com and see the full lineup below.