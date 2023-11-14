When does Apple Music Replay update?

The end of 2023 is near. The past year offered some great music, which fans streamed in mass. And as this year comes to a close, music fans can’t wait to see a visual representation of their listening habits. Spotify users are waiting with bated breath for Spotify Wrapped, an annual interactive collection of gifs, playlists, and images designed to correspond to each user’s listening habits from the past year.

But Spotify users aren’t the only ones who get to have fun. Apple Music users can also look forward to seeing their Apple Music Replay. And thankfully, they won’t have to wait too long.