When Will Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album Be On Spotify?

Beyoncé is dropping her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter in just a few hours, as fans are extremely excited to hear what she has in store for the 27 new tracks. Yesterday, she revealed the tracklist, and collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and more are included, according to Consequence.

“I have a few surprises on the album and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” she previously shared on Instagram when revealing the cover art. “I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

Here’s when Spotify users can expect to hear it on the platform.