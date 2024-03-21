The wait is almost over for the first one.

There’s an argument to be had that the best part of a new album is the anticipation leading up to its release. Luckily, Future and Metro Boomin fans have two release dates to look forward to. The top-tier hip-hop duo debuted “Type Sh*t” during their Rolling Loud California 2024 headlining set, as circulated by fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter). Metro Boomin and Playboi Carti had previously teased the song, leaving people to wonder about the featured artists on Future and Metro Boomin’s forthcoming two joint albums, We Don’t Trust You .

When Will Future & Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You Album Be On Spotify?

The first We Don’t Trust You release date is Friday, March 22, which means the album should be available to stream on Spotify at 9 p.m. PST and midnight EST. The second release date is set for Friday, April 12.

Metro Boomin and Future announced We Don’t Trust You with a cinematic trailer on March 8. But Metro teased it several times last year. In September, Metro posted an Instagram carousel full of photos from the studio with Future with the caption, “AOTY loading… [three battery emojis].”

The following month, Metro Boomin told Complex‘s Jessica McKinney, “My blinders on tunnel vision. All I can see right now is me and Future’s album. Nothing else until that’s out.”

We Don’t Trust You is out 3/22 via Boominati/Freebandz/Republic. Find more information here.