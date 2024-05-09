When Will Gunna’s New Album ‘One Of Wun’ Be On Spotify?

Over the two months, Gunna has been rolling out his fifth studio album, One Of Wun. Beginning with the release of the album’s first single, “Prada Dem,” featuring Offset, and culminating with the reveal of the tracklist just yesterday, Gunna has turned up the hype for One Of Wun with every move. Now, the only thing left to do is drop the album, which he’ll do Friday, May 10 (tomorrow). So, when can you stream the new album on Spotify?

The album will be on DSPs at midnight Eastern, 9 PM Pacific.

Incidentally, it looks like there might be one wrench in the works of Gunna’s master plan, though. Just days ago, Future announced the release of his own mixtape, after releasing two joint albums with Metro Boomin. Now, fans think Gunna and Future might just have joined in the widespread wave of conflict sweeping the hip-hop world. Fortunately, this time, Gunna won’t have to go it alone; in addition to Offset, his album tracklist (which you can see below) will also include another frequent collaborator, Roddy Ricch.

One Of Wun is out May 10 via Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. You can get more info here.