And as Meg famously coined the phrase “ Hot Girl Summer ,” we can expect this to be one of the biggest tours of the season.

At long last, Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour. Today (March 13), the Hot Girl Coach announced The Hot Girl Summer Tour. And as one could expect, the hotties are ready to be outside. Though she didn’t reveal exactly when she’d be going on tour, she is assembling the hotties to gather their coins and get ready for the ultimate hottie bash.

When will Megan Thee Stallion reveal her Hot Girl Summer Tour dates?

In a social media post announcing the tour, Meg said she would reveal the dates for the concerts on March 20. While fans will have to wait another week to find out when she will be taking over their cities, she did reveal a list of cities she will be visiting on the Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Fans in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and of course, her hometown of Houston, can look forward to a takeover by the Queen Hottie herself. Additionally, Meg will be visiting the European hotties in Glasgow, Amsterdam, London, and more.

You can see Meg’s announcement and the list of cities below.

