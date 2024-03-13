In January, Megan Thee Stallion announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour, saying at the time, “Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer Tour is going to be 2024, summertime. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Now, we know a little more about it thanks to Megan’s latest social media post, of a fake magazine cover that features a revealing swimsuit photo of herself. The poster indicates the tour starts in mid-May this year, and is more explicit in the fact that it’ll visit the following cities:

Minneapolis, MN

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Baltimore, MD

Memphis, TN

Atlanta, GG

Raleigh, NC

Hollywood, FL

Tampa, FL

New Orleans, LA

Dallas, TX

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Denver, CO

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Glasgow, UK

Manchester, UK

Paris, FR

Amsterdam, NL

Cologne, DE

Dublin, IE

Birmingham, UK

London, UK

Alongside the poster, Meg wrote, “HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR [sun emojis] Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY [fire emoji] I told you what cities today to get yall prepared! Check back in on thee 20th for official dates [winking emojis] im so exciteddddd.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.