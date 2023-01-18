Where Is Lovers And Friends’ 2023 Festival Location?

Gear up, Y2K music fans, the Lovers and Friends festival is back! The annual music and arts festival, which was once a fever dream, is finally being made into reality. The one-day event will feature performances by some of the biggest names in R&B, hip hop, and soul music. Artists like 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, and Usher are expected to hit the stage. The festival will take place on May 6 at the Las Vegas festival grounds.

Current artists like Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Miguel are also expected to appear.

The first iteration of the festival has come a long way. In 2020, the event was listed as taking place in Carson, California. Numerous artists on the original lineup initially denied their involvement. But demand for the show only increased, causing the tickets to skyrocket, even prompting the organizers to add a second day. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was put on hold.

However, in 2022, a revamped version of the festival returned.

Sad to say, it didn’t go so well — logistics were a mess, many fans were left without shade or water in the 100-plus-degree desert heat, and there were reports of gunfire, which led to a stampede, leaving a few folks with minor injuries.

Check out the full Lovers & Friends lineup above.

Tickets are on sale on 01/20 at 10 am PST. Pre-order them here.

