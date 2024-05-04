But the musicians’ latest round of diss tracks seem to be riddled with insider knowledge, which has left fans confused about several references. On Drake’s new track “ Family Matters ,” he cryptically named drop a few folks including one Fring, leaving listeners scrambling to decipher his lines.

Every few days another one of rap music’s stars have either been reluctantly drafted into the war of words (Snoop Dogg and the estate of Tupac ) or willingLu enlisted into the conflict (Ye, better known as Kanye West ).

As users online pointed out, the last thirty days in hip-hop culture have mirrored Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War. This can all be traced back to Drake and Kendrick Lamar ’s bubbling stock pot of problems.

So, Who Is Fring From Drake’s “Family Matters” Diss Track?

Outside of his ongoing feud with Kendrick, Drake admittedly has a lot of enemies. Instead of dedicating yet another track to the Compton native, Drake took jabs at another foe, Asap Rocky. When Drake rapped: “Ask Fring if this is a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again / She’ll even tell you leave the boy alone ‘fore you get your head split again.”

If this line was clear enough, the preceding bar, “Smokin’ Fenty ‘bout it, should’ve put you on the first one / Try get it in,” shoud’ve provided you with all the context you needed. On “Show Of Hands,” Asap joked with Metro Boomin and Future that he should have been included on the duo’s first joint project, We Don’t Trust You.

The most obvious reference in Drake’s lyric is Fenty, as it is Rihanna’s last name. Rihanna having dated Drake in the past and as Asap’s current partner as well as children’s mother for anyone who needed further assistance piecing everything together, there it is.

But exactly is Fring anyway? Well, Fring’s is a restaurant in Drake hometown of Toronto, Canada that he has publicly supported over the years. It might also have served as a pet name for Rihanna according to his 2015 conversation with New York Times’ T Magazine.

Given what Asap Rocky revealed about his past entanglement with the mother of Drake’s son Adonis, many find Drake’s remarks about Rihanna to be fair game.

Listen to the full track below.