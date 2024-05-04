Who Is Leland Wayne From Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Diss?

Drake has enemies. If you’ve been keeping track as Uproxx has he actually has a quite a lot of enemies. Over the last few weeks, the public has learned that the “First Person Shooter” rapper has had several dust-ups online and on record. But heavy is the head that carries the genre’s record-breaking, charting success.

Between The Weeknd and Nav to the estate of Tupac, Drake has taken several shots across the industry. Asap Rocky claimed to have intimately been with the mother of Drake’s son Adonis. Rick Ross accused his former friend of getting a nose job to combat his “racial insecurities.” Even, Ye (better known as Kanye West), questioned the true nature of Drake’s 2022 deal with Universal Music Group.

Slowly, but surely, Drake has begun to chip away at each record’s rumors. So, on Drake’s latest response track, “Family Matters,” he used a mixture of pet names and legal names to clapback at his opposition. Here you can learn who about Fring. But, that still leaves Leland Wayne to be revealed.

