Drake has enemies. If you’ve been keeping track as Uproxx has he actually has a quite a lot of enemies. Over the last few weeks, the public has learned that the “First Person Shooter” rapper has had several dust-ups online and on record. But heavy is the head that carries the genre’s record-breaking, charting success.
Between The Weeknd and Nav to the estate of Tupac, Drake has taken several shots across the industry. Asap Rocky claimed to have intimately been with the mother of Drake’s son Adonis. Rick Ross accused his former friend of getting a nose job to combat his “racial insecurities.” Even, Ye (better known as Kanye West), questioned the true nature of Drake’s 2022 deal with Universal Music Group.
Slowly, but surely, Drake has begun to chip away at each record’s rumors. So, on Drake’s latest response track, “Family Matters,” he used a mixture of pet names and legal names to clapback at his opposition. Here you can learn who about Fring. But, that still leaves Leland Wayne to be revealed.
So, Who Is Leland Wayne From Drake’s “Family Matters” Diss Song?
Sandwiched between lines, Drake fires off rounds at Kendrick Lamar, Ross, and The Weeknd. But there are some names listeners did not immediately recognize, including Leland Wayne. So, who is Wayne? Let’s just say it isn’t a family relative of Drake’s mentor and longtime friend, Lil Wayne.
The mystery man in question is none other than Metro Boomin. While the world may refer to him by his stage name, the producer’s family simply know Leland Tyler Wayne. For whatever artistic reason, Drake decided to go with Boomin’s legal name, according to KBIA (an outlet near Boomin’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri). Could it be an intimidation tactic? Possibly. Or it might have been creative way to include his archenemy into his witty lines without the need for any metaphoric heavy lifting.
After reading the stanza below aimed at Metro Boomin, the latter seems to be the best bet.
Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach / We ain’t never really been through it Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence / These n****s had a plan and they finally found a way to rope you into it / Two separate albums dissin’, I just did a Kim to it, n****, skim through it