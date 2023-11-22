Who Is Headlining The 2024 Osheaga Festival?

Osheaga Festival unveiled the new headliners for the 2024 edition of their annual fest. Right now, Noah Kahan, Green Day, and SZA will be headlining each of the three days between August 2 to 4 at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

While the rest of the lineup has yet to be revealed, it will still have a wide variety of popular artists, given the festival has been running for years with great selections of performers.

Right now, three-day passes for the 2024 festival are currently available. There are a few different tiers. General Admission starts at $284 and includes standard festival access. The Gold Casino Montreal ticket runs at $536 and includes premium viewing, fast-lane entry, and private bathrooms. Finally, the Platinum Ticket costs $1,167. This includes the same premium viewing, along with exclusive bars, a continental brunch, a backstage tour, a shuttle service, an on-site concierge, makeup artists, and many more exclusive perks.

For those heading to Osheaga in a group, there are also two pass options for that. The Gold Table package is $4,200 for 4 tickets, giving the group a private table on the premium viewing terrace. The Gold Booth is for six people at $7,440, being a similar setup, just giving the group a private couch.

More information about Osheaga 2024 can be found on their official website.

