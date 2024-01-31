Who Is Featured On Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ Album Tracklist?

Usher has some pretty big times ahead: He’s performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 11, and on the Friday before that, he’s dropping a new album, Coming Home. While it remains to be seen if anybody will join him on stage at the big game (Taylor Swift almost certainly won’t), we do know who’s going to be on the album.

Today (January 31), Usher revealed the tracklist for Coming Home, as well as the artists he collaborated with for the project.