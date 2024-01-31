usher 2023
Who Is Featured On Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ Album Tracklist?

Usher has some pretty big times ahead: He’s performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 11, and on the Friday before that, he’s dropping a new album, Coming Home. While it remains to be seen if anybody will join him on stage at the big game (Taylor Swift almost certainly won’t), we do know who’s going to be on the album.

Today (January 31), Usher revealed the tracklist for Coming Home, as well as the artists he collaborated with for the project.

Who Is Featured On Usher’s Coming Home Album Tracklist?

The 20-song tracklist features collaborations with Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Latto, The Dream, HER, Pheelz, and BTS’ Jung Kook. Perhaps one or more of them will turn up for the Super Bowl?

Usher’s Coming Home Album Tracklist

1. “Coming Home” with Burna Boy
2. “Good Good” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage
3. “A-Town Girl” with Latto
4. “Cold Blooded” with The Dream
5. “Kissing Strangers”
6. “Keep On Dancin'”
7. “Risk It All” with H.E.R.
8. “Bop”
9. “Stone Kold Freak”
10. “Ruin” with Pheelz
11. “BIG”
12. “On The Side”
13. “I Am The Party”
14. “I Love U”
15. “Please U”
16. “Luckiest Man”
17. “Margiela”
18. “Room In A Room”
19. “One Of Them Ones”
20. “Standing Next To You (Remix)” with Jung Kook

Coming Home is out 2/9 via Mega/Gamma. Find more information here.

