Who Is Luh Kel? Meet The St. Louis Rapper

In 2019, Luh Kel burst onto the scene with his breakout hit, “Wrong.” Appearing on his debut mixtape Mixed Emotions, which was released under Cinematic Music Group, “Wrong” peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs chart, establishing Kel as a star in the making. Since then, the singer/rapper has only grown in esteem; despite only being 20 years old, he’s accumulated nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, where “Wrong” has over 250 million streams.

In 2020, Luh Kel followed up with L.O.V.E., producing even more hits with “Real,” “Y.O.U.,” “Pull Up,” and “How To Love” (here he is breaking down the music video for the song “Feen” featuring Trippie Redd for Uproxx). Now, his fans await his third mixtape, which is expected to drop sometime this year.

In a 2020 interview with Billboard, the St. Louian crooner credited his hometown with his drive, saying, “It made me want to push harder because, where I’m from, a lot of people don’t really have a lot. The fact that I’m the one person that got to do something and make it better for my city — me seeing that and knowing that pushes me harder every day, knowing that I can do something better with myself.”

Although he wasn’t put out any new music yet this year (“Feeling In Love,” above), when he does you can bet it’ll be an event worth checking out.