All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

Ty Dolla Sign — Featuring Ty Dolla Sign Ty Dolla Sign‘s Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is friendly reminder that the Grammy Award-winning musician is more than a featured accessory. As a talent who has given so many other artists hits and some of their best records, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign sees the industry returning the favor for even more potential hits. The 25-track project includes the previously released songs “Expensive” featuring Nicki Minaj and “By Yourself” with Jhene Aiko. HER — “Damage” HER took over the iconic Roxy Theater in Los Angeles for a performance of her vulnerable cut “Damage.” The song is expected to live on her yet-to-be-titled forthcoming album.

Luh Kel — L.O.V.E. Luh Kel‘s debut L.O.V.E. (which stands for Loss Of Valuable Emotions) is here. The project features production from the legendary Scott Storch as well as guest appearances from Lil Tjay and Queen Naija. “This project is for all the teenagers and 20-somethings that are figuring out both love and loss,” Kel said in a statement. “I’m at a stage where relationships are highlighted on social media and everyday life, so this project touches on the best and worst moments that everyone can relate to.” Ceraadi — #GRWM Ceraadi has finally released their coming-of-age project #GRWM with the previously released bop “BFF” and new single “She Ain’t Me.” The sister duo, Siyar and Emaza, show tremendous growth on this project with the assistance of Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy.

They. — The Amanda Tape R&B duo They. unleashed their sophomore debut The Amanda Tape filled with 10 songs brimming with affectionate introspection. “Play Fight” with Tinashe and “Count Me In” are among the previously released tracks featured on the project. Xavier Omär — If You Feel Xavier Omär‘s If You Feel is truly an R&B delight. Sweetly packaged with 11 tracks that are purely addicting to the ear, Xavier taps in with Mareba on “Like I Feel” and Masego on “Surf” for added flavor with zero complaints.

Ne-Yo — “U 2 Love (Remix)” Feat. Queen Naija and Lil Durk Ne-Yo is keeping things hot with the remix to his song with Jeremih, “U 2 Love” by adding rising R&B star Queen Naija and Chicago rapper Lil Durk. Jawan x Tiffany — “Finally” R&B upstart Jawan x Tiffany, also known individually as Jawan Harris and Tiffany Evans, newly released single “Finally” is a sultry vibe of the lovemaking variety. Produced by Crazy T, “Finally” is just the beginning for the fresh duo.