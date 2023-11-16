Tyla is having a big moment right now. The South African singer currently has the most successful song of her career thanks to her latest release “Water.” The track has grown to be a favorite on social media platforms like TikTok where it has its own challenge. The song has also brought Tyla to the late-night TV spotlight as she recently performed “Water” on The Tonight Show and it earned her a Grammy nomination at the 2024 award show. As expected, Tyla recently announced a remix to “Water” with a surprise guest, and hours before it gets released, we now know who that artist is.

Who Is On Tyla’s “Water” Remix?

In what will be her biggest collaboration yet, Tyla will get an assist from Travis Scott for the remix of “Water.” Truthfully, it’s not the name many expected as the production behind “Water,” which is amapiano-inspired, is one that is outside Travis’ expected sound. With that said, it remains to be seen how the remix will sound, but it will surely be a boost for Tyla as the song currently sits at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

When Does Tyla’s “Water” Remix With Travis Scott Come Out?

Tyla and Travis Scott’s “Water” remix will be released on November 17 at 12am EST/9pm PST. The song will be available on streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, and more.