WhokilledXIX’s glitchy new single “Spy?” is currently a TikTok favorite, reaching Spotify’s Viral 50 USA chart and sparking interest in the experimental duo, so it’s only natural that’s the song they’d play in their first UPROXX Sessions appearance. The track’s a rebellious anthem dedicated to suburban teenage angst, with defiant lines decrying poseurs and praising individuality over conformity.

WhokilledXIX is described as an experimental rap duo from Connecticut consisting of “lifelong best friends” Yung Skayda and Karm The Tool. Their music has become a favorite of TikTok’s influencers like Lele Pons and Charli D’Amelio, with their December 2020 EP 19 spawning “Spy?” and generating buzz for their April 2021 EP Fall Damage. Embracing an anti-establishment punk image and harnessing the antsy, contrarian energy of the more edgy corners of their online haven, the duo was able to parlay their viral success into a label deal with Masked Records.

Watch WhokilledXIX’s glitchy performance of ‘Spy?’ for UPROXX Sessions above.

WhokilledXIX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.