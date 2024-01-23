Why Was Gunna Mentioned During Young Thug’s Trial?

Gunna’s name was bound to come up in the racketeering trial against Young Thug eventually. After all, Gunna was signed to Young Thug’s record label, YSL (Young Stoner Life), and was indicted alongside him as a member of YSL (Young Slime Life), the alleged gang Thug is accused of leading to commit or incite dozens of violent crimes in and around the Atlanta area. Gunna has also fielded accusations of “snitching” ever since he accepted a plea deal in which he pled guilty to racketeering in exchange for time served and his eventual release.

While some fans, foes, and former friends might have expected Gunna to eventually take the stand, his name actually came up in an entirely different context during the trial as the testimony of Trontavious “Slug” Stephens — an accused co-founder of the alleged gang — continued. A prosecutor asked Slug whether Gunna is a member of a Crip gang, replying in the affirmative.

Since the prosecution’s case against YSL maintains that it’s a local offshoot of the wider Bloods organization, it seems like this line of questioning undermines the DA’s argument. If YSL were really a gang instead of just a record label, it would be unusual — to say the least — for it to also include an acknowledged member of a rival organization.

Slug’s testimony has offered a number of sound bytes so far, with mentions of LeBron James, Serena Williams, and more.

Today in the Young Thug trial: “Do you know who Serena Williams is?” “Yeah.” “Have you seen her at Wimbledon doing what’s called the Crip Walk. Do you know what Crip Walk is, first of all?” “Um, I don’t really watch tennis.” pic.twitter.com/hZo9eWfzdl — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 11, 2024

