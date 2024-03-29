Music

Why Wasn’t Drake On Bfb Da Packman’s New Album?

Rap fans are looking for someone to blame after a much-hyped Drake feature touted to appear on Bfb Da Packman’s new album Forget Me Not failed to materialize. While the Flint rapper tried to explain his absense, some aren’t buying it, especially after Packman’s story changed a few times.

“I couldn’t get it cleared,” he wrote of the missing feature on Twitter. “Kendrick came out with the diss and he put everything on hold.” A likely story, right?

However, just hours before, Packman tried to ameliorate fans’ concerns, calling reports that Drake wasn’t on the album “Fake news,” and explaining that the version fans on the other side of the date line weren’t hearing Drake was because it was an “old version” and that the updated one had been sent to TuneCore.

The issue is, of course, that Bfb Da Packman has a longstanding reputation for being a bit of a trickster (it doesn’t help that he’s from Michigan, the de facto epicenter of so-called “scam rap,” which mostly revolves around its proprietors’ adventures in committing widescale fraud rather than selling drugs like a lot of street rappers). He’s even joked about being a “capper” in his raps:

While it’s completely feasible that Drake put his team on code red after Kendrick Lamar yelled, “Motherf*ck the Big Three” on Future and Metro Boomin’s album, it’s equally likely to plenty of fans that Packman just took advantage of the kerfuffle to drive streams for his album, relying on his scammy reputation to protect him from blowback. If that was the case, he severely underestimated just how much fans were unskeptically looking forward to the collab, the Flint-ness of it all aside. While he still has his defenders, the hunger for new Drake music does raise the question… If he isn’t number one, why do people care about what he does — or doesn’t do — so damn much?

