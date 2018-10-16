Wilco Are Bringing Back Their Biennial Solid Sound Festival In 2019

Getty Image

Wilco are back! Or, well, Wilco are coming back several months from now in 2019 after taking most of this year off. Today, the Chicago indie rock legends announced that they will once again stage their biennial Solid Sound Festival at the Massachusetts Museum Of Contemporary Art between June 28-30.

At this point, the only known act scheduled to make an appearance is Wilco, but that should be enough for fans who’ve missed the band as they’ve taken something of a hiatus lately. “After almost two years off the road, we’re going to be so excited to be back on stage together,” singer Jeff Tweedy in a press release. “I can’t wait to have that feeling again.”

For the biggest fans, the band is offering a new “Friends of the Festival” pass this year, which comes with a festival poster signed by Wilco, a private lounge with an “intimate pop-up performance,” and an autographed copy of Jeff Tweedy’s forthcoming memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc.

While all the members of Wilco have kept busy in their time away from the band, Tweedy has been especially prolific. In addition to rolling out a memoir, he also record his first-ever solo album titled Warm, — which features some contributions from Wilco’s drummer Glenn Kotche — that’s set to drop next month, on November 30.

For ticketing information, including details on the “Friends of the Festival” pass, check out the Massachusetts Museum Of Contemporary Art’s official website.