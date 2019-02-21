Wilco’s 2019 Solid Sound Festival Lineup Features Courtney Barnett And… Jon Hamm

Every couple years, Wilco takes over the Massachusetts Museum Of Contemporary Art for a weekend to present their Solid Sound Festival, and after taking 2018 off, the biennial fest will return this year between June 28 and 30. Now the lineup has been revealed, and it’s bound to please Wilco fans.

Of course, Wilco themselves will be playing two sets, as they always do, although it’s notable this time because they will mark the band’s first US performances in nearly two years. Late last year, Jeff Tweedy said of the band’s return at the fest, “After almost two years off the road, we’re going to be so excited to be back on stage together. I can’t wait to have that feeling again.”

There’s cool stuff further down the lineup as well: Also tapped for this year’s fest are Courtney Barnett, Jeff Tweedy & Friends, Tortoise, Buck Meek, Milo, and others. One of the most interesting others is something called “Fishing,” a collaboration between longtime Wilco associate Glenn Kotche and Jon Hamm, the actor.

