Wild Pink’s New Single ‘There Is A Ledger’ Is Angelic, Ambient Rock

05.30.18 41 mins ago

Hayden Sitomer

In an interview with Stereogum published earlier today, Brooklyn indie rock trio Wild Pink shared their latest single, “There Is A Ledger,” from their upcoming album Yolk In The Fur.

According to frontman John Ross, “There Is A Ledger” borrows synth instrumentals he intended to use in a song for his side project, Eerie Gaits. The repurposed synths blend seamlessly with Wild Pink’s naturalistic, layered alt-country. “There Is A Ledger” is soft, angelic, ambient rock, the grungier qualities of the band’s first album polished to an almost War on Drugs-esque meditation. “There Is A Ledger” follows “Lake Erie,” the lead single off Yolk In the Fur, which was released along with the album’s announcement on May 2.

Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called Wild Pink’s self-titled debut album “One of early 2017’s great sleeper albums,” but if the two singles released from Yolk In The Fur so far are any indication, Wild Pink are primed for a breakout summer. Yolk In The Fur will be released July 20 via Tiny Engines, and Wild Pink is touring Europe this spring with their labelmates Ratboys, with more dates to be announced soon.

Listen to “There Is A Ledger” below, and revisit our interview with Wild Pink’s John Ross here.

TAGSThere Is A Ledgerwild pinkYolk In The Fur

