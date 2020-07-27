Wiley Was Dropped By His Management After His Anti-Semitic Rant

British grime pioneer Wiley may have a tough time repairing his career after posting a series of anti-Semitic tweets on Friday, as his management team at A-List Management have dropped him as a client and his label’s distribution partner, ADA Worldwide (Alternative Distribution Alliance) also kicked him to the curb in the wake of his day-long tirade.

John Woolf, who has managed Wiley for years, tweeted, “Following Wiley’s anti semitic tweets today we at [A-List Management] have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ADA said in a statement, “We oppose antisemitism and any form of discrimination and racism. While Wiley controls and releases his music through his own label, he has a digital distribution agreement with ADA and we are terminating that agreement.”

Wiley’s outburst also sparked an outcry from members of the UK’s government. BBC reports that dozens of British celebrities and entertainers joined a boycott of Twitter, calling on the platform to take steps to address anti-Semitism and racism. Even the Prime Minister chimed in via a representative, saying, “Twitter needs to do better.”

Meanwhile, the majority of Wiley’s tweets referencing conspiracy theories about Jewish people secretly controlling the world were removed, while Wiley himself has not tweeted since, suggesting his access may have been suspended. The criticism of Wiley’s actions has also extended to calls to revoke his membership in The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, which he was awarded in 2018.