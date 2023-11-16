Will André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun’ Album Be On Spotify?

Earlier this week, André 3000 announced that he’d be making his return with a brand new solo album titled New Blue Sun.

His album is set to drop this Friday, November 17 at midnight. For those who might be wondering, it also will likely be available to stream on Spotify, as it is listed being one of the options on the pre-save link from Sony.

It is also available for pre-order currently, but only as a digital download.

While Outkast fans might have been hoping for a rap record, he’s made it very clear that it won’t be what they expect. “I don’t want to troll people,” André said during a recent interview with NPR Music. “I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, this André 3000 album is coming!’ And you play it and like, ‘Oh man, no verses.’ So even actually on the packaging, you’ll see it says, ‘Warning: no bars.'”

As for what the album will sound like, it has been described as “an entirely instrumental album centered around woodwinds; a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism,” according to a statement. Basically, he won’t be giving any lyrics at all.

New Blue Sun is out 11/17 via Epic Records. Find more information here.