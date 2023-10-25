Bad Bunny ‘s latest era is showing to be promising. Upon the release of his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bunny has topped the Billboard 200 chart with the collection, and his single “ Monaco ” just debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100. While Bad Bunny and Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana may be dominating the streamers, fans are anxious to grab tickets to see him perform in person. However, given the demand for tickets to Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour, many are worried they won’t be able to see him, as tickets may be sold out.

Will Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour be sold out?

While we can’t necessarily predict the future, it’s not unlikely that Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour will sell out. His previous tour, El Último Tour Del Mundo, was reported to be the fastest-selling tour since 2018, according to Billboard. The magazine reports that over 480,000 tickets sold in less than a week.

Tickets went on sale today, and it seems like they’re going pretty quickly. But luckily, resellers already have additional tickets in stock (if you’re willing to break the bank, that is).

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

02/21/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/28/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/01/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/05/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/23/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/06/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/17/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/20/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/22/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/24/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/30/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/03/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/17/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/24/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/25/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center