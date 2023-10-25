Bad Bunny‘s latest era is showing to be promising. Upon the release of his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bunny has topped the Billboard 200 chart with the collection, and his single “Monaco” just debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100. While Bad Bunny and Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana may be dominating the streamers, fans are anxious to grab tickets to see him perform in person. However, given the demand for tickets to Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour, many are worried they won’t be able to see him, as tickets may be sold out.
Will Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour be sold out?
While we can’t necessarily predict the future, it’s not unlikely that Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour will sell out. His previous tour, El Último Tour Del Mundo, was reported to be the fastest-selling tour since 2018, according to Billboard. The magazine reports that over 480,000 tickets sold in less than a week.
Tickets went on sale today, and it seems like they’re going pretty quickly. But luckily, resellers already have additional tickets in stock (if you’re willing to break the bank, that is).
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
02/21/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
02/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/28/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/01/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/05/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/23/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/06/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/17/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/20/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/22/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/24/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/30/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/03/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/10/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/17/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/24/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/25/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center