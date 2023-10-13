Bad Bunny’s latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, has led to many questions. Is he signed to Drake’s label? Are he and Kendall Jenner officially in a relationship? Has he abandoned his day-one supporters? But, before addressing any of those times, there was one thing the Grammy Award winner wanted to double down on.

The track’s opening song and title track — “Nadie Sabe (Nobody Knows),” produced by La Paciencia and Tainy — revisited his controversial phone-throwing incident in January, weirdly enough predicted by The Simpsons. While the recording artist has addressed the matter several times, including on social media and in past interviews, Bad Bunny wanted to hammer his sentiments in one last time.

“There’s a lot of people wishing me to go badly / Sadly it’s up to those people to suck / You are not my real fan, that’s why I threw my cell phone at you / I will always love the real ones / Let every bastard who wants to speak, speak,” Bad Bunny rapped on the song. Although the lyrics are roughly translated, the lines mirror his previous statements.

As a reminder, the interaction occurred during Bad Bunny’s visit to the Dominican Republic. In his words, a fan got a little too close for comfort. As the woman pulled out their phone to grab a video with the star, he grabbed it and tossed it into the nearby landscape.

Bad Bunny is under fire for throwing away a fan’s phone after they violated his personal space in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/bz1LsMz8Oz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2023

Watch the official visualizer for Bad Bunny’s new song “Nadie Sabe” above.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is out now via Rimas. Find more information here.