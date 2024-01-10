Sin Lil Nas X usually talks with his tongue in his cheek, it might be hard for some to understand when the rapper is joking and when he’s being genuine. For instance, yesterday (January 9), he shared what appeared to be a letter from Liberty University , accepting him into their Biblical Studies program. But, is that actually true?

Will Lil Nas X study Biblical Studies at Liberty University?

It doesn’t look likely, no.

Since that tweet was shared on X (formerly Twitter), a community note about who signed the supposed letter has been added, which reads, “This is an altered image. Jerry Falwell, the former president of Liberty University, passed away in 2007. The current President of Liberty University is Dondi E. Costin.” The note also links to an official page from Liberty that confirms Falwell’s passing.

Furthermore, Jerry Falwell Jr., who took over as the university’s president after his father’s passing, addressed Nas’s tweet, writing on X, “This is the real Jerry Falwell, Pres of Liberty University 2007-2020, and that is my signature. I know this is a joke but I wouldn’t have hesitated to sign that letter for you to enroll. Don’t believe all the lies that have been told the last 3 yrs! No judgment at LU, only grace!”

This is the real Jerry Falwell, Pres of Liberty University 2007-2020, and that is my signature. I know this is a joke but I wouldn’t have hesitated to sign that letter for you to enroll. Don’t believe all the lies that have been told the last 3 yrs! No judgment at LU, only grace! — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) January 10, 2024

So, the letter was fabricated, and Nas likely won’t be studying at Liberty University any time soon.