Lil Nas X continues to tease his new era. This Friday (January 12), the rapper and troll extraordinaire will drop “J Christ,” the lead single to his upcoming sophomore album, and the kick-off to what he’s been describing as his “Christian era.” In the days leading up to the single drop, Lil Nas X is reinforcing the idea that he is a good, Christian boy.

Today (January 9), Lil Nas X took to Instagram to share what appears to be an acceptance letter from Liberty University. The letter indicates that Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, will enter the school’s Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies program in the fall.

“As we seek to build a campus community exemplifying strong academic achievement and an unwavering commitment to the Christian faith, our admissions committee is dedicated to selecting students of the highest caliber,” reads the letter. “We believe you are one of those students, and we are confident you will make an outstanding addition to our student body.”

Lil Nas X assured fans he is taking his studies seriously upon his evident enrollment.

“I know some of yall hate me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall,” he said in the post’s caption. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO”

You can read the full acceptance letter below.