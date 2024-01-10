Lil Nas X has been active in the lead-up to his new single “J Christ,” whether he’s maybe (but maybe not) enrolling in a Biblical studies program, showing off some genuine gospel music, or re-creating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. His “J Christ” video is set to drop this Friday, but ahead of then, he has again indulged in attention-grabbing antics with a new video teaser.

The 20-second video shows a long line of people in white robes, walking through a field, which looks like the iconic Windows XP wallpaper, and up a literal stairway to Heaven. In that line are a bunch of celebrity impersonators, of Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Barack Obama, as well as a couple who aren’t quite as perfect a visual match but who appear to represent Ed Sheeran and Oprah Winfrey.

J CHRIST MUSIC VIDEO THIS FRIDAY!

🤍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s4V2vgpUdu — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 10, 2024

Ever since he first burst onto the scene with “Old Town Road,” Nas has proven that he’s a viral marketing master, and this whole “J Christ” rollout is just another shining example of that.

In response to backlash over his crucifixion image, Nas wrote, “the crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of sh*t. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu.”

