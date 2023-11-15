The album was originally planned for release this coming Friday (November 17), but will now arrive early next month. But despite the album delay, the Barbz are still on track to receive other news as scheduled.

We are just weeks away from Nicki Minaj ‘s fifth studio album Pink Friday 2 . Barbz have been waiting on this moment for more than five years, and are counting down the days to when they will be able to hold Pink Friday 2 in their hands.

Will Nicki Minaj go on tour in 2024?

Minaj first revealed plans to tour in October during a live stream on Instagram — the same live stream in which she revealed Pink Friday 2 would be delayed to December. She revealed that while Pink Friday 2 wouldn’t arrived on November 17, fans can expect her to announce a tour on that date.

With days until the planned announcement, it appears Minaj will make good on her word. Today, upon the reveal of the Rolling Loud California 2024 line-up — a festival she will headline — Minaj noted that the festival will fall within the dates of her upcoming tour.

“This will be incorporated into the tour lineup…,” said Minaj on Twitter. “The tour lineup that you guys will have in three days.”

11.17.23 🤍 Pink Friday 🎀 https://t.co/78wTrPOzqC — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 14, 2023

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic. Find more information here.