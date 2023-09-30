Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj’s Upcoming Album, ‘Pink Friday 2’

Nicki Minaj‘s fifth studio album Pink Friday 2 is on the way. As a new era is upon us, the album rollout has been an exciting one for the Barbz. She pulled in double duty as the host of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, and as a performer. During her performance, she performed her hit single, “Last Time I Saw You,” along with a new song, “Big Difference,” which has not yet received an official release.

Both of these songs are set to appear on Pink Friday 2, as well as the Diwali Riddim-sampling “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” and her No. 1 hit single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Never said this. Super Freaky Girl stats… not on my album??? RRDS?!?!! I said it’s my street record b4 my next official single. Never said not on my album. SFG ONLY FEMALE RAP SONG TO DEBUT #1. Broke about 10 records. Not on my album? #ComeOnSon stupid — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 8, 2023

While the song “Big Difference” hasn’t gotten a streaming release yet, parts of the song played at a stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Nicki Minaj's unreleased gem 'Big Difference' making waves at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour, music magic in the air! 🎵🌟pic.twitter.com/pMToBIx1c6 — Ivan (@Ivankalema01) September 24, 2023

Minaj has been keeping much of the details under wraps, however, she has revealed the album’s November release date. She also revealed one of two cover arts for the album on her social pages.

Today (September 30), Minaj took to TikTok to reveal that she will share an album-related surprise every Friday until Pink Friday 2 drops. What these surprises will entail, she can’t reveal just quite yet. But after a five-year wait for this album era, we’re certain it will all be worth the wait.

Nicki Minaj will have a special surprise every Friday until her new album ‘Pink Friday 2’ is released on November 17th. pic.twitter.com/9E1xhVxlT6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2023

Pink Friday 2 is out 11/17 via Republic. Find more information here.