Willie Nelson Earned His Fifth-Degree Black Belt In GongKwon Yusul For His Birthday

This has already been a pretty huge week for country music legend Willie Nelson, who turned the ripe, young age of 81 today. On Saturday, he was one of the inaugural inductees into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, along with Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, the show’s producer Bill Arhos, and former Texas Longhorns football coach Darrell Royal. But Nelson is always the main event of any show, as Matthew McConaughey even showed up to all right, all right, all right his weed-loving amigo into the HOF.

The fun doesn’t stop there, though. Yesterday, Nelson received his fifth-degree black belt in the modern Korean martial arts practice known as GongKwon Yusul, as the rest of his class sang, “Happy Birthday” to him. Sure, you look at a guy like Nelson and think that someone who is perpetually high like he is couldn’t harm a fly, but I dare you to go ahead and try to steal his bag of weed. The chances of you coming back with your wrist in tact are slim to none, fella.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here is Nelson’s class photo, and I can’t help but wonder if those kids are aware of how cool it is to be hanging out with the Red-Headed Stranger. Sure, their parents were all probably a little worried that he’d be passing out doobies to the kids to get them hooked on the pot, but I guarantee at least one dad coyly inquired about smoking out with him.

(H/T to HyperVocal)