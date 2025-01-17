Nigerian singer Winny delivered her debut project nearly two years ago with the release of her self-titled EP. Winny was a sharp formal introduction to the singer through tracks like the breathtaking “Pretty” which said she wrote to “communicate self-love.” She added, “There’s nobody that can love me like me. I want people to embrace themselves regardless of who they are, what they are, where they come from or what they are going through.” Love is still the centerpiece of her music, as shown on her latest EP Commercial Break. With eight songs to its name, Winny’s new project is a sizzling blend of afrobeats, reggae, soul, and R&B. “Each song represents fleeting moments of love, like commercial breaks in life where love interrupts the everyday routine,” Winny said about Commercial Break in a press release. She continued, “Love can come from unexpected connections and can be presented as spontaneous, catching people off guard in the middle of life’s ‘programming’ much like a commercial break offering relief, a temporary escape from pain similar to a break during a tense show.” A few weeks removed from the release of Commercial Break, we caught up with Winny to learn more about her influences, inspirations, and aspirations. Scroll to hear her Commercial Break standouts and discover more about Winny. See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews: Hurricane Wisdom Is On His Way To Becoming Rap’s Next Breakout Act

Skylar Simone’s Growth Is As Remarkable As Her Voice On ‘Shiver’ What is your earliest memory of music? ⁠My earliest memory of music that I can remember is hearing songs that my dad played on his old record player. It was smooth, soulful, and it felt like the music was alive. Who or what inspired you to take music seriously? I’ll say people — seeing how music brings people together inspires me. That sense of unity, that power to connect people from different walks of life, made me realize that music was something bigger than just entertainment. I knew I had to pursue it. It wasn’t just about writing songs or performing; it was about creating something that could touch hearts, heal wounds, and build bridges.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? Yes! I can play the guitar a bit. I am still learning! What was your first job? My first job was working as a barista in a small local coffee shop. What is your most prized possession? My guitar. What is your biggest fear? Losing the ability to create. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? Chronixx for his rawness, Beyoncé for her power, Sade for her smooth elegance, and Kanye West for his unmatched energy.

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! First, I’d take a private jet to a tropical island. I’d spend the day feeling the breeze, and soaking up the sun. Then, I’d go for a shopping spree. What are your three most used emojis? 😂, 🏆, and 😏. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? I’d say creating a song with Kanye West would be top of the list. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I’d love to be in Euphoria. The way they use music in that show is so deeply connected to the characters’ emotions. It’d be amazing to contribute a song that fits with that intense, raw energy. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I’d say Burna Boy. Not only is he incredibly talented, but he also knows how to diversify his career and stay true to himself. I admire that about him. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Music is universal. No matter where you’re from or what language you speak, a good song can always find its way to your soul. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? “Fireflies” by Owl City. It’s impossible to listen to that song and not feel something deep! What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? Honestly? Anywhere! You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. There are so many artists that I could name! But for starters, I’d have to say Beyoncé, Kanye West, Post Malone, Rihanna, Tiwa Savage, TUFACE, Shenseea, Billie Eilish, Dexta Daps, Ruger, Tems, Davido, Popcaan, Tay Iwar, Koffee, SZA, Kranuim, Chronixx, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Omah Lay, Rema and Bob Marley (if he were still with us). It would be held at Coachella because it’s the perfect blend of history, vibe, and diverse crowds. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? Hmmm, probably creating as a fashion designer. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I would choose to go into the future to see how the global music industry will evolve. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? I would go back and tell my 18-year-old self to stop worrying about people’s opinions and to focus on your voice, vision, and journey. It’s all yours to create, and it’s worth it.