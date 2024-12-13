Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I don’t really play an instrument for real, for real, but if I were to take it seriously, I’d probably be good at the guitar or the piano. What was your first job? My first “real job” was working fast food, and I used to work at a Chick-fil-A too. Nothing crazy, but learned responsibility. What is your most prized possession? My ability to make music, for sure, having the freedom to create is everything, also, I can’t lie, my gaming chair is up there too. What is your biggest fear? Probably losing myself along the way. There are a lot of temptation and distractions. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? If we’re talking Florida, for me it’s gotta be Rod Wave, Kodak Black, XXXTentacion, T-Pain, and I’m definitely putting myself up there too, gotta claim my spot, but if it’s more general, I’d have to add Juice WRLD and Future to that list.

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I’m probably flying out to an island, maybe a few islands. I’d bring my friends and family with me, and I’d definitely record new music with my favorite artists. We’d play hoops, smoke, kick back with some video games, and just enjoy the whole vibe. What are your three most used emojis? Looking at my phone now, honestly, it’s 🔥, 😂 and of course the 🌪. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? This one’s obvious, but I need that Rod Wave feature before I go. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I’d probably go with Power Book II: Ghost, the type of roles played on the show are familiar to me, plus something 50 is part of could be cool. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I’m not really into admiring celebs or seeing myself as one, but I respect someone like Future. He stays focused on making music, keeps his business to himself, and just wins without getting caught up in the noise. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Florida strip clubs hands down are the best, can’t change my mind, hahaha and seriously, Florida is Hip-Hop right now. You got Bossman Dlow, Luh Tyler, Real Boston Richey, Kodak Black, myself and the whole scene popping off. It’s just different here. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? Man, that’s tough, I’d say one is “Legends” by Juice WRLD. The song just hits, especially when you’re going through stuff.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? Gotta be Miami or anywhere in Florida, really. The home energy is crazy, also Atlanta, Chicago, they got their own vibes. As for a place I’m excited to perform for the first time, probably somewhere out West, like LA or Vegas. Can’t wait to feel that energy. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. I’d have Rod Wave, Kodak, Future, Lil Baby, and Polo G. We’re doing it big at a place like Rolling Loud or Coachella, a huge stadium, something like that would be crazy! What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? Probably be doing some random stuff, like working with animals, maybe coding video games, or just figuring it out as I go, who knows. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? To see five years into the future. I feel like I’m on the right path now, so seeing where I’ll be, what I’ll be doing, and I’d wanna know if I’ve really made an impact with my music. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Well, that was just a few years ago, but I’d tell myself to trust the process more and not rush things. It’s all about consistency and staying true to myself. Just keep grinding, save money, and buy lots of property, haha.