Here Are The Wireless Festival Set Times For 2023

London’s Finsbury Park will be jammed packed with music lovers thanks to the 2023 Wireless Festival. The outdoor event will take place starting today (July 7) and run until Sunday (July 9), with performances from various international acts. Playboi Carti (July 7), Travis Scott (July 8), and D-Block Europe (July 9) will serve as headliners across the weekend.

A host of other big names across drill, grime, rap, and R&B will grace the stage on one of the billed dates. Notable names include 50 Cent, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Latto, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Headie One, Bryson Tiller, FLO, and Lola Brooke. With several dozen acts set to grace one of the festival’s many stages, we’ve gathered the listed set times for some of the most anticipated performances.

View the full performance schedule below. All times are in local London time p.m.