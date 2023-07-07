Here Are The Wireless Festival Set Times For 2023

London’s Finsbury Park will be jammed packed with music lovers thanks to the 2023 Wireless Festival. The outdoor event will take place starting today (July 7) and run until Sunday (July 9), with performances from various international acts. Playboi Carti (July 7), Travis Scott (July 8), and D-Block Europe (July 9) will serve as headliners across the weekend.
A host of other big names across drill, grime, rap, and R&B will grace the stage on one of the billed dates. Notable names include 50 Cent, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Latto, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Headie One, Bryson Tiller, FLO, and Lola Brooke. With several dozen acts set to grace one of the festival’s many stages, we’ve gathered the listed set times for some of the most anticipated performances.
View the full performance schedule below. All times are in local London time p.m.
Friday, July 7
Playboi Carti – 9:05 – Main Stage
Coco & Breezy – 8 – Casa Bacardí
Lilo – 8 – Red Bull Stage
Meekz – 7:45 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
Yeat – 7:40 – Main Stage
Jael – 7 – Casa Bacardí
Homixide Gang – 6:45 – Amazon Music +44 stage
Metro Boomin – 6:35 – Main Stage
Janelle Wynter – 6 – Red Bull Stage
Mia Koden – 6 – Casa Bacardí
Latto – 5:50 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
Lancey Foux – 5:40 – Main Stage
Jay Knox – 5:30 – VIP Village
Lola Brooke – 5:05 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
Ice Spice – 5 – Main Stage
Saturday, July 8
Travis Scott – 9:05 – Main Stage
Latecomer – 8 – Red Bull Stage
Taylah Elaine – 7:30 – Casa Bacardí
Lucki – 7:05 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
Lil Yachty – 7:05 – Main Stage
Hank K – 6:15 – Casa Bacardí
Emma Korantema – 6 – Red Bull Stage
Headie One – 5:50 – Main Stage
Mariah The Scientist – 5:50 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
Laelo Black – 5 – Casa Bacardí
Clavish – 4:35 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
Bryson Tiller – 4:35 – Main Stage
Joey Bada$$ – 3:20 – Main Stage
NLE Choppa – 3:20 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
Bambii – 3 – Casa Bacardí
Zack Fox – 2:15 – Amazon Music +44 stage
FLO – 2:10 – Main Stage
Sunday, July 9
D-Block Europe – 8:15 – Main Stage
Cvss – 8 – Red Bull Stage
Kilimanjar0 – 6:45 – Casa Bacardí
K-Trap – 6:40 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
50 Cent – 6:35 – Main Stage
Lil Durk – 5:10 – Main Stage
GloRilla – 5:10 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
Popcaan – 4:05 – Main Stage
Lil TJay – 3 – Main Stage
Black Sherif – 3 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
TiaCorine – 1:10 – Amazon Music +44 Stage
The set times are estimated and subject to change. Download the official Wireless Festival mobile app here to stay up-to-date with the performance schedule.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.