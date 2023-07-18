Wiz Khalifa headed back to his hometown to throw out the first pitch during a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park — as he was also gearing up for a performance stop on his High School Reunion Tour.

Oh, and he celebrated the honor by taking some shrooms before he stepped out at the ball game.

Just a regular Monday for Wiz Khalifa (via @justdelossantos) pic.twitter.com/g4bkltEdSj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2023

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” Khalifa tweeted. “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.”

Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023

After he tossed the pitch, Khalifa uploaded some pics of weed and the shrooms. He also still managed to catch the rest of the game, as he shared another photo of his view from the stands, complete with some Cracker Jack and an apparent drink.

Throughout his career, Khalifa has praised his Pittsburgh roots. During a 2012 interview with MTV News (via HipHopDX), he pointed out that the city’s hip-hop scene had opened up “a whole new avenue” for kids being raised there.